International Festival Canceled, Slated To Return In 2022
The next Harrisonburg International Festival will be deferred to 2022, according to a Tuesday press release. The festival planning team announced Tuesday the 2021 event will be cancelled due to pandemic-related difficulties. In 2020, the festival was held virtually. Traditionally held on the last Saturday in September, the event is anticipated to return next year with a full offering of global food, entertainment, artisans and educational activities.www.dnronline.com
