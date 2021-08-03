Cancel
International Festival Canceled, Slated To Return In 2022

By Jillian Lynch
Daily News-Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Harrisonburg International Festival will be deferred to 2022, according to a Tuesday press release. The festival planning team announced Tuesday the 2021 event will be cancelled due to pandemic-related difficulties. In 2020, the festival was held virtually. Traditionally held on the last Saturday in September, the event is anticipated to return next year with a full offering of global food, entertainment, artisans and educational activities.

