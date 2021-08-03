Ransomware Actors Set Up a Call Center to Lure Victims

Reports out of India have revealed that a 28-year-old man from the northern state of Rajasthan by the name of Rakesh Kumar Nagar has died after Bluetooth earphones he was using exploded in his ear. It appears the earphones blast not only damaged the victim’s ears but also left him unconscious, and although Nagar was taken to hospital he did not survive the explosion. A doctor has suggested that the victim “probably died of cardiac arrest”, which would likely have been caused by the unexpected and shocking earphones explosion.