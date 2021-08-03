Ransomware Actors Set Up a Call Center to Lure Victims
Ransomware actors have taken a page from the playbooks of tech support scammers of yore by guiding victims to download malware using persuasion over the phone. The technique was first spotted in February, according to Palo Alto Networks' Unit 41 research unit. But Microsoft is issuing a fresh warning about the campaigns, contending they're much more dangerous than it first realized. Microsoft calls the campaign "BazaCall."www.inforisktoday.com
