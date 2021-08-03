Cancel
Orlando, FL

Grand Opening of the Rosemont Neighborhood Center Gym

 6 days ago

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 3 City Commissioner Robert F. Stuart Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Rosemont Neighborhood Center Gym

WHAT:

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 3 City Commissioner Robert F. Stuart will cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of the new gymnasium at the Rosemont Neighborhood Center.

Following the ribbon cutting, students in the summer camp program will utilize the new gym by playing volleyball, basketball, tumbling and pickleball.

As part of the City of Orlando Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvement Plan, the new Rosemont Neighborhood Center Gym will provide an expanded space for athletic and senior programming and will feature a 94-foot-long, 50-foot-wide gym floor and two 84-foot-long by 50-foot-wide courts designed to accommodate basketball games at every level.

The new gym is part of the city’s continued investment in Orlando neighborhoods to enhance the quality of life and safety for all residents. To learn more about this improvement, click here.

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

10:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Rosemont Neighborhood Center

4872 Rose Bay Drive

###

