Green Mountain United Way, in collaboration with the Working Communities Challenge – Greater Barre Area leadership team, is pleased to announce that Elaine (Eli) Toohey has joined the organization’s work as Project Director for the Working Communities Challenge – Greater Barre Area. She will lead the collaborative work of partners in Central Vermont as they “work to increase the economic mobility and overall well-being for Greater Barre Area head-of-household women experiencing financial instability, through aligned coordination of employment support. The project has the ultimate goal of 15% fewer single moms living below the federal poverty level in 2030 as opposed to their 2020 counterparts”. The Working Communities Challenge – Greater Barre Area is a grant-funded project that came out of a collaborative process led by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and local philanthropic partners including the Vermont Community Foundation, National Life Group Foundation, and others. Organizational partners leading the Working Communities Challenge - Greater Barre Area include: