Fall Comes to Magic Kingdom

By Julia Mascardo
touringplans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooler weather has arrived in Florida, and that means it is time for fall decorations at Magic Kingdom. (Yes, technically “cooler” means a high of 85 today, and Disney was going to decorate no matter what the weather was going to be, but it’s the thought that counts?) We were...

Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Water park? Disney guests swim in flooded Magic Kingdom streets

Rain and theme parks don’t mix, but for some it was the perfect opportunity to continue the fun. Around 3 p.m. Thursday, a weather system moved over Disney World and the streets around Cosmic Ray Café become flooded, according to photos shared with News 6. [TRENDING: Family gets COVID during...
Travelkennythepirate.com

Disney Removes Some Splash Mountain Elements from Magic Kingdom

Last year, Disney announced Splash Mountain would be rethemed in order to be more inclusive. While we don’t have a specific timeline, Splash Mountain references are already being removed. What do you think of these changes?. Splash Mountain Retheme. Back in June of last year, Disney announced that a major...
TravelInside the Magic

THREE Fan-Favorite Rides Close at Magic Kingdom Park Opening

This morning, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park opened at 8 a.m. EST, and three fan-favorite rides promptly closed due to unexpected problems. Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover are facing downtime today. WDW Stats on Twitter confirmed the closures. First, at 8 a.m....
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Guests jump out of Splash Mountain log during the ride!

We have some exclusive news for you. A friend of the blog is at the Magic Kingdom today and spotted some unusual guest behavior on Splash Mountain when guests jumped out of the log. Here’s the photos and details. Splash Mountain is a fan favorite ride at the Magic Kingdom....
Travelallears.net

Rope Drop Was NOT What We Were Expecting in Magic Kingdom Today

A lot of Disney-goers choose to head into the parks bright and early before they even officially open. This is also known as “rope dropping” and can be a great way to tackle some of the most popular rides in Disney World (especially with FastPass+ currently suspended). Over the past year, we’ve brought you a look at what it’s like arriving at the parks early and today’s rope drop at Magic Kingdom was a bit different.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

What is Going on with the Citrus Swirl in Magic Kingdom Right Now?

Sunshine Tree Terrace in Magic Kingdom is a popular spot known for sweet treats like the Citrus Swirl!. Although we’ve tried new Dole Whip flavors and combinations all over Disney World, the Citrus Swirl remains an iconic snack in the parks. However, if you’ve been at Magic Kingdom in the past few days, you might’ve noticed that the snack was missing!
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

Is One of Magic Kingdom’s Best Quick Service Restaurants Reopening Soon?

Ever since Disney World reopened, we’ve had a bit of a problem with food in Magic Kingdom. At first, not very many restaurants were open, causing Mobile Order wait times to rise and windows to get backed up. Then, we had issues finding places to eat later in the evening, because several spots closed before the park did. But as more restaurants reopen, it helps to alleviate those problems, and now it looks like one of our favorites could come back soon!
TV & Videosallears.net

AllEars TV: SCARY CROWDS: Magic Kingdom Wait Times Experiment

We’re back with another Disney World science experiment! Molly and Breedlove are headed to the Magic Kingdom to see which way is faster when you head in the parks!. They’ve got a list of the biggest rides in the park — Molly’s starting in Adventureland and Breedlove in Tomorrowland! We’ll be sharing tips and tricks on how to plan your day along the way — including some surprise rainy day tips! So sit back, relax, and enjoy a day at Magic Kingdom.
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

Refurbishment update - Partners statue at Magic Kingdom

Refurbishment of the Partners statue at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is continuing and progressing quickly. We saw last week that the sculpture had been stripped down to the bare metal and cleaned. The patina is being reapplied, with the next step likely to be the final protection and coating...
Florida StateInside the Magic

Florida Rain FLOODS Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom

If Florida summers are known for one thing (aside from the heat) it’s rain. Summertime at Walt Disney World consists of lots of sun, several thunderstorms, and random pop-up showers — meaning, if you have an upcoming vacation, be prepared! Bring sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, light clothing, and ponchos as both the sun and the rain consistently compete with one another during the summer months in Florida.
Animalswdwmagic.com

New chimpanzee scenes debut at Magic Kingdom's Jungle Cruise

The chimps have arrived at the Magic Kingdom with the debut of two new scenes at the Jungle Cruise this week. Following on from the sunken boat scene that riders encounter earlier in the ride, we see what is left of the boat and its cargo. The chimps are animated...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Resorts Have a Hidden Mickey You Can Take Home

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, it is not just the theme parks that will blow them away and immerse them into the Disney magic, but the Resorts themselves!. Disney World Resorts are the perfect way to ensure that you never leave the magic. Whether you are staying at a Value, Moderate, or Deluxe Resort, there are Disney touches at every hotel that reminds you you are in the Most Magical Place on Earth. One of my personal favorite aspects about Disney World as a whole is hidden Mickeys, which are scattered across the property. Usually, Guests looking for the hidden Mickey design in the parks, but the Resorts are riddled with them as well!
RestaurantsWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Refurbishment Work Continues at Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom

To look its best ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Magic Kingdom, Be Our Guest restaurant in Fantasyland is currently undergoing a refurbishment. Last weekend, we saw crews pressure washing the castle atop the mountain in preparation for repainting. Scaffolding has taken over the façade of the rocks as further repainting brings vibrant life back to the sun-faded formations.
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Back After Popular Demand, Magic Kingdom Dining Location FINALLY Returns

One of Disney World’s most popular Quick-Service restaurants at Walt Disney World is finally reopening to Guests in Magic Kingdom. Columbia Harbor House in Liberty Square is a Quick-Service location that has remained closed since the theme park’s reopening, which has left many Guests without one of Magic Kingdom’s go-to dining locations. The restaurant has lots of fish options being a harbor house, which makes it different from the theme park fare that Guests might find at a restaurant like Cosmic Ray’s in Tomorrowland.

