Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

NEW: The Erick Erickson Show

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5tG8_0bGdgIzR00

Erick Erickson is a lawyer by training. He practiced law and ran campaigns for six years before helping start RedState.com. Erick served as editor of RedState for a decade, during which time it was considered the most influential blog on the right.

In 2009, Erick became a CNN political contributor and moved to Fox News in 2013, where he stayed until 2018. He is now seen across television networks from Fox & Friends to Real Time on HBO. His daily newsletter is a must-read among Republicans on Capitol Hill.

In 2011, Erick took Herman Cain’s spot on WSB Radio in Atlanta, GA, when Herman ran for President. In 2015, The Atlantic magazine named the most influential conservative in America. He has hosted evening drive time in Atlanta for a decade and filled in for Neal Boortz and Rush Limbaugh before starting his syndicated radio show in 2020.

Erick is a graduate of Mercer University, is a former city councilman in Macon, Georgia, and still lives there with his wife and kids. He’s currently working on his M.Div. at Reformed Theological Seminary and broadcasts nationwide three hours each weekday from his flagship station, WSB Radio, in Atlanta, GA.

Connect with the show

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herman Cain
Person
Neal Boortz
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Erick Erickson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Radio Station#Cnn#Cnn#Fox Friends#Hbo#Republicans#Capitol Hill#Wsb Radio#Ga#Mercer University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Entertainmentnsjonline.com

ERICKSON: In the land of the Boy Who Cried Wolf

Tucker Carlson has an audience of around 3 million viewers, which is more than any other news program and most other programs generally. It is still only 3 million people out of a nation of 330 million people. In the grand scheme of things, Tucker Carlson is influential in the way many others are — he has a core fan base that listens to him, generally trusts him, talks to other people and posts on the internet.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene star in new Lincoln Project ad: ‘Last week in the Republican party’

The Lincoln Project on Wednesday came out with a new advertisement poking fun at Republican leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The 98-second video ‘Last week in the Republican Party’ features Congressman Jim Jordan’s interview with Spectrum News where he was questioned about speaking with former president Donald Trump on 6 January.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Matt Gaetz Tells Crowd His Brain Is Affected by ‘the Florida Variant’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told supporters at a campaign event Saturday that the “Florida variant” and “freedom variant” of COVID-19 had infected his brain. Speaking in front of what appeared to be a trailer featuring a life-size image of Donald Trump and the words, “Trump won!” Gaetz said, “You’ve had all the experts say look out for the delta variant or the lambda variant, well next it’ll be the Chi Omega variant or the Pi Kappa Psi variant. I got the Florida variant. I got the freedom variant. It affects the brain. It gets you to think for yourself where you don’t just surrender to the truth that they’re trying to create in corrupt big media.” Though ostensibly a joke, the remark comes on the same day that Florida, Gaetz’s home state and the one he represents, broke its record for most coronavirus cases recorded in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.

Comments / 1

Community Policy