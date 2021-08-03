NEW: The Erick Erickson Show

Erick Erickson is a lawyer by training. He practiced law and ran campaigns for six years before helping start RedState.com. Erick served as editor of RedState for a decade, during which time it was considered the most influential blog on the right.

In 2009, Erick became a CNN political contributor and moved to Fox News in 2013, where he stayed until 2018. He is now seen across television networks from Fox & Friends to Real Time on HBO. His daily newsletter is a must-read among Republicans on Capitol Hill.

In 2011, Erick took Herman Cain’s spot on WSB Radio in Atlanta, GA, when Herman ran for President. In 2015, The Atlantic magazine named the most influential conservative in America. He has hosted evening drive time in Atlanta for a decade and filled in for Neal Boortz and Rush Limbaugh before starting his syndicated radio show in 2020.

Erick is a graduate of Mercer University, is a former city councilman in Macon, Georgia, and still lives there with his wife and kids. He’s currently working on his M.Div. at Reformed Theological Seminary and broadcasts nationwide three hours each weekday from his flagship station, WSB Radio, in Atlanta, GA.

