When I'm cruising down the highway.....if something is going to make me pull over, take off my seatbelt, unplug my phone, and put a pause in my journey - it better be worth it! You can't miss it when you're on I-90 heading west towards the Idaho border. If you've taken any trip from Montana to Coeur d'Alene or Spokane, you've definitely seen the signs and the building itself. I'm talking about the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar. Have you been? I've never followed through on the urge to pull in and check it out. Should I? If you follow the advise of this article - it isn't worth the time. But do I believe the article?