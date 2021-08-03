Why the First Three Months Are Critical for Sexual Assault Survivors with PTSD

Sexual assault is a tragically common occurrence, one that leaves survivors with an incredible mental and physical burden. To highlight some startling statistics: Every 68 seconds a person is sexually assaulted in the United States alone. More than one in three women and nearly one in four men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact at some point. In addition, the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey Report found that 47% of participants had been sexually assaulted in their lifetime. Not only are these instances vile in the moment, but they can create ongoing mental health issues for survivors.