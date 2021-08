JPMorgan Chase wealth management clients have been given access to six crypto funds, according to sources close to the company. Multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase has been offering several crypto funds to its clients over the past few weeks. This new offering has been taking place quietly in the background, without much pomp, and was revealed by sources who spoke to CNBC. Clients of its wealth management fund have been given access to six crypto funds over the last month, according to the report.