How GCs Can Leverage Data to Improve Law Firm Relationships

Anyone who is a fan of “The Office,” or who has been involved in corporate America for some time, should have a solid understanding of what an exit interview is. Essentially, an exit interview is a conversation between an employer and an outgoing employee about a number of topics, including ways that an employer can improve itself moving forward. Perhaps the main reason why exit interviews are helpful is because outgoing employees are far more likely to be forthcoming with frank feedback than people who still work at a shop and who might be fearful of repercussions. However, in my experience, many law firms do not conduct traditional exit interviews. Even though no one likes to be criticized, exit interviews can be an invaluable resource, and more law firms should adopt this practice.