NeuroFlow Announces New Contract to Support the Wellness and Resiliency of USNA Midshipmen

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience) and bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE), today announced a strategic alliance aimed to accelerate the early research, development and delivery of cell therapies. As part of the agreement, Resilience will acquire bluebird's Research Triangle (bRT) manufacturing facility located in North Carolina and retain all of the more than 100 highly skilled technical staff and administrators currently employed at the site. Resilience will continue to support vector supply for both bluebird bio and 2seventy bio, bluebird's spin-off oncology cell therapy company that is expected to launch by the end of 2021. The two companies are also finalizing a definitive agreement to establish partner programs that will share expense and revenue for successful commercialized oncology products and in parallel establish a next-generation manufacturing R&D collaboration.