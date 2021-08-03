Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

NeuroFlow Announces New Contract to Support the Wellness and Resiliency of USNA Midshipmen

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Current Naval Academy Midshipmen are provided access to NeuroFlow, a resiliency-building and holistic wellness platform. NeuroFlow, a leader in technology and services for behavioral health integration, has been contracted by the U.S. Naval Academy to support Midshipmen wellness during their 47-month journey to commission as naval officers. The new offering...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usna#Mental Health#Neuroflow#The U S Naval Academy#Msc#Usna#The Naval Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts With Six US Physician Practices

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed contracts with six new US primary care physician practices to provide its iUGO Care platform to their chronic disease patients.
Scottsdale, AZalbuquerqueexpress.com

Surgio Health Secures Contract Award With Premier, a Leading Group Purchasing Organization

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Surgio Health, a surgical logistics management platform developed to optimize patient safety through real-time management of surgical assets and improved process and interdepartmental workflow, announces that it has received a systemwide contract with Premier Inc., a market-leading group purchasing organization (GPO). Effective June 1, the new contract award allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Surgio suite of healthcare solutions.
Sciencewashingtonnewsday.com

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”. Concerns have been raised about the threat posed by the Lambda variation of COVID-19, which may be more vaccination resistant than the original virus. Three changes in Lambda’s spike protein allow it withstand neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies, according...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Bluebird Bio and Resilience Announce Strategic Alliance to Develop Next Generation Cell Therapies

Resilience to acquire bluebird’s clinical and commercial suspension lentiviral vector manufacturing facility in North Carolina, retaining all current employees at the site. Alliance designed to foster best in class cell therapy product and manufacturing innovation through risk-sharing and royalty-based model. bluebird to receive $110M upfront, preferred LVV manufacturing access and...
Technologyaithority.com

CipherHealth Unveils Next-Generation Patient Engagement Platform For Enhanced Personalization, Agility, And Scale To Improve Patient, Family, And Provider Experiences

Innovative Digital Orchestration Engine to power new solutions including EHR Activation Gateway, Enhanced Appointment Reminders, and Caregiver Engagement for better interoperability, actionable insights, and workflow efficiencies. CipherHealth, a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation’s leading healthcare systems, today announced the next generation of...
Businesscpapracticeadvisor.com

Resilient Accounting Profession is Well-Positioned for Change, Says AICPA CEO

The past year has been a defining time for CPAs and management accountants in their roles as trusted advisors to businesses large and small, with the profession proving its ability to adapt and thrive amid disruption and adversity, senior leaders of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA) said during a keynote presentation at the AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE conference.
Businessaithority.com

Keystone Healthcare Partners Invests in Technology Upcomers: EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I.

Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced that it has established partnerships with Wisconsin-based company EmOpti and Virginia-based company HealthTalk A.I., making financial investments in both technology companies. Keystone Healthcare™ joined forces with EmOpti and HealthTalk...
Politicswiartonecho.com

Government announces contract for in-service support for navy frigates but some details lacking

A company with its office in Ottawa has been awarded a $55-million contract to conduct in-service support for systems on the Royal Canadian Navy’s frigates. General Electric Canada Aviation Marine will handle in-service support for the Halifax-class LM2500 gas turbines. The ongoing maintenance of the gas turbines is an integral component of the entire fleet of Halifax-class frigates, and the gas turbines will require in-service support until the arrival of the new fleet of Canadian surface combatants, according to the announcement made by the federal government. Construction of the first surface combatant has yet to start.
Morgantown, WVwvu.edu

New population health program at WVU prepares students to address local health concerns

While the world has been focused on COVID-19 as a health crisis, individual communities may have other specific health concerns that need attention. Population health, which integrates healthcare and public health practices, is an emerging healthcare field that allows professionals to identify a locally pressing health issue, intervene and transform the community’s health outcomes.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

InSync Training Announces Fall 2021 Programs in Virtual Classroom Design, Facilitation, and Production

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The pandemic, among many of its impacts on the learning and development community, mandated a rapid shift to virtual live learning. As many organizations shift to “Virtual First” as a training strategy, “good” isn’t “good enough” anymore. Virtual classroom professionals (including facilitators, designers, and producers) need to work towards becoming exceptional at their craft. Now that virtual is critical to the success of all organizations, we are FINALLY beyond the age of the webinar. People believe that virtual training can really make a difference if we just did it right.
Healthaithority.com

Jvion Launches Clinical AI On The Innovaccer Health Cloud

Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), announced that its AI-powered prescriptive insights, powered by the Jvion CORE, is now available on the Innovaccer Health Cloud. Now more than 37,000 providers and digital health innovators who are accelerating their transformation on the Innovaccer Health Cloud can quickly and easily...
Durham, NCStreetInsider.com

bluebird bio (BLUE) and Resilience Announce Strategic Alliance to Develop Next Generation Cell Therapies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience) and bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE), today announced a strategic alliance aimed to accelerate the early research, development and delivery of cell therapies. As part of the agreement, Resilience will acquire bluebird's Research Triangle (bRT) manufacturing facility located in North Carolina and retain all of the more than 100 highly skilled technical staff and administrators currently employed at the site. Resilience will continue to support vector supply for both bluebird bio and 2seventy bio, bluebird's spin-off oncology cell therapy company that is expected to launch by the end of 2021. The two companies are also finalizing a definitive agreement to establish partner programs that will share expense and revenue for successful commercialized oncology products and in parallel establish a next-generation manufacturing R&D collaboration.
Public Healthsecuritymagazine.com

Broad Institute Security Department supports COVID-19 testing facility

In late March 2020, before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard — a research organization that convenes a community of researchers from across many disciples and partner institutions, such as MIT, Harvard and Harvard-affiliated hospitals — rapidly converted their large-scale genomics facility into a center that processes SARS-CoV-2 tests.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

How Technology Is Powering the Future of Personalized Health

Unprecedented innovation and collaboration across the healthcare industry in the past year has presented a clear direction towards a patient experience that is precise, personalized, and human. The consumer-first mindset and the digital technologies that transformed e-commerce are changing healthcare as we know it— transforming patients from passive recipients of clinical services to active participants in their own health.
HealthTimes Union

Patient Experience Journal Releases Volume 8, Issue 2 focused on addressing disparities and inequities in healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Beryl Institute announces the publication of Volume 8, Issue 2 of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ), an international, open access, peer-reviewed journal focused on research and proven practices related to understanding and improving the patient experience. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ articles have been downloaded over 800,000 times and reflect the journal’s commitment to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation in patient and human experience.
Healthdayspamagazine.com

GWS Announces 2021 Theme: “A New New Era in Health & Wellness”

The Global Wellness Summit (GWS) has announced that its 2021 conference theme will be “A New New Era in Health & Wellness,” focusing on growing intersection between the two. The GWS will take place in Boston at The Encore Boston Harbor, a Wynn Resort, from November 30-December 3, 2021. “The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy