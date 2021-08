A combination of the usual trade deadline organizational shakeup and a few injuries at the higher levels have pushed some season-long Akron players up the ladder late in the year and a flurry of new talent is taking over. Many fresh faces find themselves on the Hot list to start their time in Akron. These new players will get to test their skills with an opportunity to play for a playoff spot in the AA Northeast League. Even following a 4-3 series loss this week against the Altoona Curve (45-37), the Akron RubberDucks (51-32) lead the league standings by 1.5 games over the Bowie Baysox (49-33). This week marked the first series loss for Akron since late June against Erie.