Mike Kallmeyer sat down with Scott DiMauro, President of the Ohio Education Association, to discuss staying safe in the classroom. "We're seeing increasingly with the spread of COVID and the Delta variant that our students are vulnerable,” said DiMauro. “With case numbers on the rise and with some communities having lower vaccination rates than we would like, we think that's important for local school boards to have every tool at their disposal to keep our kids safe and for anybody involved in that decision-making, be it school board members, decision-makers, local public health officials, to really follow what the CDC is saying to make sure that we are back to school for in-person instruction as safely as we can be."