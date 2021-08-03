Cancel
Alcatraz AI Partners with RFI to offer the Alcatraz Rock Facial Authentication Solution to its Growing Customer Base

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Alcatraz AI, a developer of frictionless access control technology, and RFI Communications and Security, a security system integrator, announced today a partnership to bring frictionless identity verification to a wider market. This new strategic partnership will pair RFI’s wide customer base with Alcatraz’s modern artificial intelligence products. Alcatraz AI’s facial...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

