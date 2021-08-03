Alcatraz AI Partners with RFI to offer the Alcatraz Rock Facial Authentication Solution to its Growing Customer Base

Walmart Inc. said early Wednesday that it has partnered with Adobe Inc. to bring its technology to other businesses. Walmart has built new capabilities to serve its customers, and its integrating its marketplace, online and in-store fulfillment with Adobe Commerce, which will allow other retailers to use Walmart's cloud-based services for pickup, delivery and other services. "Commercializing our technologies and capabilities helps us sustainably reinvest back into our customer value proposition," said John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., in a statement. Companies like Coca-Cola Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also use Adobe technologies. Walmart stock has fallen 1.1% for the year to date. Adobe shares have rallied 23.6%. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 14.6% for the period.