Two people were arrested by Brenham Police Monday evening in separate incidents. At 6:30 PM, Officers with the Brenham Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a Theft. Upon arrival investigation revealed that the suspect, Kiley Corby, 32 of Brenham stole merchandise from the business. Corby was placed in custody for Theft of Property with Previous Convictions and transported to the Washington County Jail.