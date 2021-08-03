"Always... Patsy Cline" enters final weekend at Centenary Stage
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s Nextstage Repertory’s Summer Musical Theatre Series production of Ted Swindley’s Always…Patsy Cline will finish its run this weekend. Final performances will take place August 5-8. Written and originally directed by Ted Swindley, and based on a true story, Always…Patsy Cline is more than just a tribute to the legendary country singer. This show is about Cline’s unlikely friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, and their continued correspondence with each other until Cline’s death.www.newjerseystage.com
