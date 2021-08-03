Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hackettstown, NJ

"Always... Patsy Cline" enters final weekend at Centenary Stage

Posted by 
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s Nextstage Repertory’s Summer Musical Theatre Series production of Ted Swindley’s Always…Patsy Cline will finish its run this weekend. Final performances will take place August 5-8. Written and originally directed by Ted Swindley, and based on a true story, Always…Patsy Cline is more than just a tribute to the legendary country singer. This show is about Cline’s unlikely friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, and their continued correspondence with each other until Cline’s death.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

226
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Hackettstown, NJ
State
Washington State
City
Washington, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Centenary Stage Company#Nextstage Repertory#Centenary University#Csc News#The Shubert Foundation#Irving Laurie Foundation#Fulton Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Montclair, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Dance On The Lawn Returns On September 11th

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ’s premiere outdoor dance festival, will “return to the lawn” with live performances on Saturday, September 11 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 73 South Fullerton Avenue. The 2021 DOTL Festival will also be live streamed on DOTL’s virtual channels, Vimeo, YouTube and Facebook. The DOTL 2020 festival took place virtually last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rahway, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Union County Performing Arts Center presents Bob Malone On September 30th

(RAHWAY, NJ) -- Few creatives have had as much of a rounded experience in the music world as Bob Malone, who has distinguished himself as an instrumentalist, songwriter, composer, live performer, and elite session musician for more than two decades. Malone is now showing off his talents as a solo artist on his latest album Good People, and the Jersey native will return to the area with a full band performance at the Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage in Rahway on Thursday, September 30 at 8:00pm.
Theater & DancePosted by
New Jersey Stage

Trilogy Repertory Presents “Annie” at Pleasant Valley Park

(BASKING RIDGE, NJ) -- As the second production in Bernards Township’s “Plays in the Park” summer series, Trilogy Repertory Company will produce the popular musical “Annie.” The show will run on August 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, and 28, at the outdoor amphitheater at Pleasant Valley Park, Valley Road, in Basking Ridge, at 8:00pm each evening. The shows are free to the public, but donations to support this program sponsored by the Bernards Township Department of Recreation are gratefully accepted.
South Orange, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Schola Cantorum on Hudson is Now “Ember Choral Arts”

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Schola Cantorum on Hudson, founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Dr. Deborah Simpkin King, recently completed a rebranding process and will hence be called Ember Choral Arts. The three core programs of the organization, Ember (the acclaimed choral ensemble), PROJECT : ENCORE (a free catalogue of contemporary choral music reviewed and endorsed by industry peers) and Ember Education (formerly known as the Phoenix Initiative) have all received brand updates. Ember Choral Arts launched its new website this week. PROJECT : ENCORE also launched a new website, creating a seamless user experience to view the juried catalogue of choral music.
Long Branch, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

"The Poseidon Project – An Aquatic Myth" To Be Presented In Long Branch On August 10th

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Earlier this year, Monmouth Arts was chosen as one of four community-based organizations in New Jersey to receive funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the New Jersey Coastal Management Program, Department of Environmental Protection, in partnership with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, to support artists in the creation of original, site-specific artwork that addresses the theme of climate resilience and coastal flooding.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

48 Blocks AC Returns With Event On August 7th

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- The Atlantic City Arts Foundation will host a special day on Saturday, August 7th with events from 1:00pm to 4:30pm at O'Donnell Memorial Park. They will be unveiling the incredible 2021 Adirondack chairs alongside the 2020 chairs, plus music, performances, mural tours, demonstrations, and more. It's an opportunity for you to meet the artists, mix & mingle with the community.
Trenton, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Passage Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

(TRENTON, NJ) -- Passage Theatre Company, a professional theatre company located in the heart of Trenton, New Jersey has announced its 2021-22 season and its return to in-person theatre at Mill Hill Playhouse (205 E. Front Street, Trenton). Embracing the company’s Mercer County roots, Passage’s year of programming is themed “Trenton Makes.” All shows presented during the 2021-22 season have been created by the Trenton community--artists and residents--for the Trenton community. These world-premiere productions have been developed through Passage Theatre Company’s innovative PlayLab Program, which provides emerging and established artists a platform for sharing diverse perspectives on complex and important issues.
Princeton, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

McCarter Theater Announces Fall Reopening and Lineup

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- McCarter Theater Center will reopen their doors this Fall with a robust slate of events across music, theater, dance, spoken word, and family programming. Favorite artists will be returning plus headliners and burgeoning talent excited to meet McCarter audiences for the first time. Theater highlights include the...
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

The Strand presents Rod Picott on August 6th

(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The Strand Theater presents "Shaking Off The Cobwebs" Concert Series as they clear away the snarl and tangle after a year’s absence and rock life back into The Strand! For one of the first shows, Rod Picott will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his first show at The Strand on Friday, August 6th at 8:00pm. Opening the night will be Ocean County artist George Wirth.
West Orange, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Artists With Disabilities to Celebrate 11th Anniversary of Showing Their Work at NJMS Collaborative ARTS Exhibit

Several artists with developmental disabilities will gather on August 16 at a virtual reception to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the New Jersey Medical School Collaborative ARTS Exhibit. The artists are part of the Matheny Medical and Educational Center’s Arts Access Program in Peapack, NJ, and the Jewish Services for the Developmentally Disabled’s WAE Center in West Orange, programs dedicated to enabling individuals with disabilities to create fine art. The work of 25 artists from both programs is featured in the exhibit, which began on July 12 and continues through August 31.
Union, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

The Theater Project presents "Pot Odds" In August

(UNION, NJ) -- The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists which recently received a prestigious National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grant, will be presenting ‘Pot Odds’, a drama dealing with buried secrets, bottled anger and bluffed intentions, as part of its Young Actors Showcase, August 20-25. The live Zoom performances, August 20-22, and the live stream recordings, August 23-25, begin at 7:30pm.
Cape May, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Yee-haw! REV Theatre's "Honky Tonkin'" Hootenanny in Cape May

“Yee-haw! Pounds of sequins, yards of fringe, and really big hair! This lil’ ol’ shindig puts the hoot in hootenanny and the jam in jamboree,” exclaimed Rudy Caporaso, Co-Artistic Director & Founder of REV Theatre Company. He’s talking about “Honky Tonkin’ — A Country Music Show,” which his Philadelphia-based theatre...
Red Bank, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Comedian Hasan Minhaj To Perform At Two River Theater August 26-29

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Award-winning comedian Hasan Minhaj showcases and prepares new material for his new one man show in an intimate setting. The global success of his Netflix comedy special “Homecoming King” garnered rave reviews and won a 2018 Peabody Award. “Experiment Time” will run for six shows only from August 26-29, 2021. This marks the theater’s first return to indoor performances in the Rechnitz Theater since March of 2020.
Newark, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Lillias White and Maria Schneider Orchestra Added to TD James Moody Jazz Festival

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center has added two additional performances to this year's TD James Moody Jazz Festival taking place November 5 - 21, 2021. See divine sass as Lillias White sings Sarah Vaughan on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00pm. Also added to the series is Composer, bandleader, and NEA Jazz Master, Maria Schneider Orchestra on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy