Volatility Warnings Signal Virus May Bring Another Rough August

While dread gathers around the potential impact of a resurgent virus on the economy, stock bulls are clinging to their favorite rebuttal: U.S. mobility data. Information on the movement of people — in airports, on subways, at restaurants — is giving cover to equity longs who are poised to send the S&P 500 Index up for the fifth week in seven. Even as other COVID-19 trends worsened, this data has largely hung tough and even foreshadowed the gangbuster jobs report Friday, Aug. 6. Mobility data has emboldened bulls searching for signs that the economic recovery is durable.