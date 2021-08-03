Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Volatility Warnings Signal Virus May Bring Another Rough August

By Joanna Ossinger
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

Concerns about the delta variant of Covid-19 look to be seeping into volatility markets just as the traditionally challenging month of August kicks off. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, has made a series of higher lows in recent weeks, a pattern Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC Chief Executive Officer Michael Purves says should concern investors. It’s one of two “yellow warning lights” he sees, with the second being the way high-yield spreads have become “stickier” at higher levels.

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Volatility Index#Vix#Covid#The Vix S P 500#Treasury#Rbc#Spdr S P Retail Etf#Xrt#Amazon Com Inc#Bloomberg News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
StocksNBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Flat After Dow Closes at Record Friday

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Sunday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record close Friday following a stronger-than-expected jobs report. Futures on the Dow added 2 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures edged 0.06% lower and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.13%. U.S. senators reconvened Sunday to...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow touch fresh peaks as solid jobs data boosts cyclicals

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes scaled record highs on Friday as shares in economy-linked sectors jumped following a solid rise in jobs in July, helping allay fears of the Delta variant impacting a nascent economic recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month,...
StocksCrain's Cleveland Business

Wall Street is watching where you're going to make some big bets

While dread gathers around the potential impact of a resurgent virus on the economy, stock bulls are clinging to their favorite rebuttal: U.S. mobility data. Information on the movement of people — in airports, on subways, at restaurants — is giving cover to equity longs who are poised to send the S&P 500 Index up for the fifth week in seven. Even as other COVID-19 trends worsened, this data has largely hung tough and even foreshadowed the gangbuster jobs report Friday, Aug. 6. Mobility data has emboldened bulls searching for signs that the economic recovery is durable.
StocksCNBC

Global markets may see some volatility in the next three quarters: Allianz

Virginie Maisonneuve of Allianz Global Investors describes the next three quarters as "glass half-full, half-empty" for markets as investors grapple with a host of factors that can heighten volatility. She adds that growth is still strong and the services and private sector spending in the U.S. are picking up.
BusinessThe Southern

Walt Breitinger: Gold, silver sharply up; Virus adds volatility

The World Gold Council is reporting U.S. dollar dumping and record gold-buying, which has stimulated sudden interest in accumulating precious metals. According to the Council, central banks are buying in record amounts. Hot inflation numbers were announced in several European countries. Easy money policy comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell on Wednesday contributed to a renewed interest as well. Bipartisan progress on the infrastructure bill caused additional concern from those who fear our burgeoning federal deficit will lead to further inflation. Gold for October delivery was $1,819 per ounce, whereas in September silver traded at $25.55. Both markets are up sharply compared to last week.
Agriculturekmaland.com

Analyst warns farmers of market volatility

It’s all about the weather. “Pretty much everything we’re looking at (in the grain markets) goes back to the weather,” says Karl Setzer, a market analyst with Agrivisor. “We’re still in a weather market.”. The last several years have generally seen risk premiums in the market disappear after the 4th...
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P hit record highs after strong jobs report

U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs after the July jobs report blew past expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.41%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%. The early gains propelled both the Dow and the S&P to all-time intraday highs while the Nasdaq hovered just below its own peak.
Stocksai-cio.com

Is an Equal-Weighted Stock Index Better Than a Tech-Heavy One?

Everybody on Wall Street knows that the Big Tech giants have a disproportionate sway over the S&P 500. So why not go with the equal-weighted version of the benchmark? Funds tracking them have seen a big inflow from investors nervous about the relative lack of diversification from the traditionally capitalization-weighted index.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,830 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday following better-than-expected jobs data. The unemployment rate for July came in at 5.4%, which was below the 5.7% estimate. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.44% to $368.05. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.17%...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Nervous S&P 500 traders bet the market’s best days are behind it

(Aug 7): The relentless rally in U.S. equities has driven bears almost into extinction. But to say bullishness is ubiquitous would be a stretch. From options trading to stock preferences to the direction of retail money flows, signs of trepidation are budding in a market where US$27 trillion has been added to equity values in a little over a year.
StocksInvestorPlace

Why Oracle Stock Could Be Volatile In August

Once considered a laggard company in the world of technology, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock has made a comeback as one of the best-performing tech names of 2021. It was the original champion of database technology. Now Oracle is becoming an emerging force in both backend infrastructure technologies and software-as-a-service (SaaS). In other words, management is proving that what is considered outdated can quickly become hot again in the tech stock space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy