Volatility Warnings Signal Virus May Bring Another Rough August
Concerns about the delta variant of Covid-19 look to be seeping into volatility markets just as the traditionally challenging month of August kicks off. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, has made a series of higher lows in recent weeks, a pattern Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC Chief Executive Officer Michael Purves says should concern investors. It’s one of two “yellow warning lights” he sees, with the second being the way high-yield spreads have become “stickier” at higher levels.www.fa-mag.com
