Connected Customer Experience Agency Envoy Consolidates Agency Brands Following A Record Year of Growth

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Massive industry shifts in digital and e-commerce result in one team, one name across offices and disciplines. Envoy Group, an end-to-end digital consultancy that creates connected customer experiences, today announced they are uniting all agency brands (Envoy, Bulldog Drummond, and Leviathan) under one name - Envoy. The rebrand follows a year of record growth, with its employee headcount now over 110 employees across offices located in Irvine, Chicago, and San Diego. The company's growth was partially driven by changing consumer demands and expectations during the pandemic that led to major digital disruption and the rapid growth of eCommerce.

