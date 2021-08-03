Cancel
Big Firm Challenges In Building A UMH

By Jack Sharry
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

Everywhere you turn, wealth management and wealthtech leaders are saying the next big advance is the unified managed household (UMH). Comprehensively managing a household portfolio in a risk-smart and tax-smart way can improve financial outcomes for investors and advisors by 33% or more, according to an EY study. Harry Bartle...

www.fa-mag.com

NewsBreak
Economy
MarketsRichmond.com

Your Funds: Adding more controls to your investment process

It’s easy to overcomplicate your investments, and hard to fix that problem. Investment portfolios age, grow and change with their owners. Many people gather investments and amass a collection without managing positions, selling and trimming to concentrate on strategy. It might be easy to solve that problem if there were...
Medical & Biotechswfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Funds are Putting More Money Directly into Biotech

For quite some time now, sovereign wealth funds have enlarged their investor role as financial backers of biotech companies. These pools of patient public capital have accompanied hedge funds such as RA Capital, Deerfield, and Perceptive Advisors, in biotech investments. Sovereign funds have bypassed some pharma venture funds to access these biotech startups directly. For example, Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company, which has a presence in San Francisco, made notable investments in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Outpace Bio, Alloy Therapeutics, Evotec SE, and Science 37, Inc. Other Gulf sovereign funds interested in biotech include the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which invested in Bright Peak Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, LLC, and OncoResponse. Entrada Therapeutics is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of devastating diseases using intracellular biologics. Century Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative therapies for cancer.
EconomyInvestmentNews

The fee-only model is scaling up fast, creating more mega RIAs

What began as a niche movement has in recent years enjoyed rapid growth in firms and assets as advisers gravitate toward independence and consumers toward more transparent pricing. The rise of $1-billion-plus mega RIAs in the space, fed by an influx of private capital and deal-making, is a further sign of the business model’s maturity.
wealthmanagement.com

Altruist Hires First CFO, Head of Investments

Altruist’s founder and CEO Jason Wenk is putting the firm’s $50 million Series B funding to work. The software developer hired Grace Mellis, a former JPMorgan Chase managing director with experience scaling software firms, as the company’s first chief financial officer. It also hired Adam Grealish, the ex-director of investing at robo advisor Betterment, as the firm’s first head of investments, according to an announcement.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Envestnet bolsters $315 billion AUM with expanded services

The leading TAMP by assets is racking up the number of advisers on its platform and new accounts are opening at a faster pace than prior quarters, said CEO Bill Crager in an earnings call. Fintech giant Envestnet posted a 46% year-over-year increase in assets under management following the firm’s...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Fund News Advisors Can Use: Index Provider Alerian Buys ETF Trends, ETF Database

Global index provider Alerian announced this week it will acquire ETF Trends and ETF Database, both currently owned by ETF Flows. ETF Trends is a web-site founded by ETF guru Tom Lydon in 2005 aimed at educating the financial advisor community on developments in exchange traded funds. ETF Database, founded in 2009, provides data and analysis on ETF investing. Tom Hendrickson currently runs that business. The two merged in 2019.
Stocksetftrends.com

Quality Is Becoming High Priority for Many Investors

Investors pondering when growth stocks are going to get back to their old ways or when value stocks will regain the form seen earlier this year may want to focus elsewhere. The quality factor is an excellent starting point. Just look at the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEArca: SPHQ)....
Marketsinvestmentu.com

5 Passive Investing Strategies to Try This Month

The phrase “passive income” or “passive investment” gets thrown around a lot these days. This usually means setting something up, then letting the asset work for you. Your money builds itself without you having to pay much attention to it. Below, I’m going to show you some great opportunities for...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Unsure about investing? Join the club—an investment club.

This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org . With bank accounts and CDs paying bubkis (Yiddish for nothing) and bonds yielding not much more, the stock market has been about the only way to earn something on your money lately (up 18% overall in 2021). But what if you’re insecure about investing in stocks? Then, you might want to consider starting, or joining, an investment club with a small group of others.
Personal FinancePosted by
Retirement Daily

How Annuities Provide Tax-advantaged Investment Returns

In this Retirement Daily video, Michael Finke, a professor at the American College of Financial Services and a research fellow for the Alliance for Lifetime Income, explains how insurance products such as annuities can provide tax-advantaged investment returns. In addition, he describes the optimal location of financial assets within an...
Softwareaccountingtoday.com

Small firms are big targets for hackers: Engage

While big cybersecurity events dominate the news — most recently the Colonial Pipeline and JBS breaches — cybercriminals are also targeting smaller businesses, and small to midsized accounting firms need to be aware of how to protect themselves. Cybercriminals often use social engineering to get into systems. These phishing attacks...
MarketsValueWalk

These Are The Top Ten Macro Strategy Mutual Funds

Global macro strategy is popular among hedge funds and mutual funds. This strategy is useful for both investment and trading, and is based on the study of macroeconomic events at the national, regional, and global level. The factors or events that fund managers analyze include political scenarios, interest rates, international trade, international relations and currency exchange rates. The funds that use such a strategy can invest across a wide range of assets worldwide. Let’s take a look at the top ten macro strategy mutual funds.
Real EstateThrive Global

Seth Gellis of CPP East: “Build a team that is not afraid to challenge you”

Build a team that is not afraid to challenge you. You do not want “YES” people on your team. You want people that can look at complex problems through different lenses so that collectively you can come up with the most elegant and efficient way to solve the problem. This also allows you to hire outside of the development world and train up. If an employee isn’t a “YES” person, they’ll ask why and learn and grow faster.
StocksThe Post and Courier

ON THE MONEY: ETFs continue to dominate

The first exchange-traded fund, Standard and Poor’s Deposit Receipt, was introduced in 1993 and mimicked the results of the S&P 500 Stock Index. The idea for such an investment vehicle came from the creative genius of Nathan Most, who was hired in 1976 to be a part of a product development group at the American Stock Exchange, working on a way to increase AMEX’s revenues.
Marketsmoneyweek.com

Witan: the "lame duck" investment trust has become a winner

My categorisation of Witan Investment Trust (LSE: WTAN), the £2bn global investment fund, as a “lame duck” at the start of the year brought an immediate response from its lead manager, Andrew Bell. I had written that its investment record, a 4% return over one year and 15% over five, was dismal, it had been too slow in reducing a heavy UK exposure and that the “fund-of-funds” investment model had proved inflexible.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Here’s a smart way to pick stocks: value a company’s talent, strategy and risk

Shot of two businesswomen shaking hands together during a boardroom meeting at work By Getty Images BOOKWATCH. For investors, the standard measure of corporate performance is total shareholder return, or TSR — the change in a company’s share price with accumulated dividends over time. For boards and for managers, chasing after TSR can put a premium on short-term activities designed to boost the company’s stock. The pressure to do so may come from security analysts and the business press, and from activist investors when they think that a company is lagging its market potential.
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

7 big M&A deals show how they’re changing as volume climbs ever higher

Mergers and acquisitions continue to sweep wealth management. Seven deals unveiled in the past three weeks provide a snapshot of the variety of acquirers angling to own a piece of advisory firms. The transactions involved practices and enterprises spanning nearly $35 billion in combined client assets, but only three of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

