Big Firm Challenges In Building A UMH

For quite some time now, sovereign wealth funds have enlarged their investor role as financial backers of biotech companies. These pools of patient public capital have accompanied hedge funds such as RA Capital, Deerfield, and Perceptive Advisors, in biotech investments. Sovereign funds have bypassed some pharma venture funds to access these biotech startups directly. For example, Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company, which has a presence in San Francisco, made notable investments in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Outpace Bio, Alloy Therapeutics, Evotec SE, and Science 37, Inc. Other Gulf sovereign funds interested in biotech include the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which invested in Bright Peak Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, LLC, and OncoResponse. Entrada Therapeutics is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of devastating diseases using intracellular biologics. Century Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative therapies for cancer.
