Presidential Election

Natixis's LaVorgna Says Wait Until 2024 Election For Rate Hike

By Jonathan Ferro, John McCorry
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

Bond investors looking for a change of direction from the Federal Reserve may have a long wait. “My guess is we don’t get a tightening until after the next presidential election,” Joseph LaVorgna, Natixis CIB chief economist of the Americas, said in a Tuesday interview on Bloomberg TV’s Surveillance. “If you look at the last two cycles, the average time from the last rate cut to the first rate hike was seven years. So this isn’t really that unusual.”

