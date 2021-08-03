Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

EDITORIAL: Vaccine is far less dangerous than lies

By Daily Press staff
Tahlequah Daily Press
 2 days ago

A hash-tagged slogan making the rounds on social media the past few years looks like this: #stopthelies. It's time we all did that, whether at the U.S. Capitol, Oklahoma statehouse, or council chambers at Tahlequah City Hall. A woman spoke up at a City Council meeting last month to insist...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Tahlequah, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Vaccinations#City Council#Americans#Christians#Libertarians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
U.S. PoliticsWaynesboro Record-Herald

When will America stop buying lies about COVID vaccines? | Mike Kelly

This conversation actually took place. It seemed surreal at the time, almost laughable. But in light of what happened this week in America, it seems entirely normal, not funny at all. On a Saturday afternoon in March, as I strolled through my New Jersey town of Teaneck — a well-educated...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers like my dad should be excluded from public events. It’s sad but necessary

On July 20th there were 62,484 new reported cases of Covid-19. Just one month before, on June 20th, there were 4,063 cases. That’s a jump of 58,421 — over a 93 percent increase. The delta variant accounts for 80percent of these new Covid cases. But perhaps the most remarkable statistic: unvaccinated individuals account for 99 percent of recent deaths, accordingto Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president and head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.My father is one of the approximately 40 percent of Americans who won’t get vaccinated.“Why won’t you get the shot?”...
PharmaceuticalsIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: An altar call for the unvaccinated

Sometimes I hate it when I’m right. My April fool’s column predicted that our return to life as we knew it before COVID would likely be determined by those who refused to take the shot. We, who have been vaccinated, are paying a price for those anti-vaxxers who selfishly choose not to protect themselves, but they also disregard the health and freedoms of the rest of us.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
PharmaceuticalsAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Without vaccination, dangers remain

In June, more than nine out of 10 Americans COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated. People are still dying in our country at rate of almost 90,000 per year. Get vaccinated at your local pharmacy. Even if you don’t die from COVID, you may lose your sense of taste and smell. That is life changing. Don’t risk it, get vaccinated!
Public Healthnewjerseyhills.com

EDITORIAL: Numbers don’t lie: Get the shot

Twenty months ago, the first COVID-19 outbreak in New Jersey shut down businesses, caused mass layoffs, flooded hospital wards and led to tens of thousands of deaths. It took trillions of dollars of federal stimulus to keep the economy from plunging into a major recession, to develop vaccines under “Operation Warp Speed,” and to fully mobilize the military and the healthcare sectors to make those vaccines available.
Public Healthclick orlando

Misinformation of COVID-19 vaccine is costing lives, doctor says

The U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on Thursday on the dangers of health misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Vivek Murthy said myths have led people to reject the vaccine and put lives at risk. “Today we live in a world where misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat...
Public HealthWave 3

‘Breakthrough’ COVID cases after vaccination becoming more common

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People are contracting COVID despite having been vaccinated, which is known as a “breakthrough case” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pamela Smith, WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee’s sister, is a breakthrough case. “I’m one of the last people I thought...

Comments / 0

Community Policy