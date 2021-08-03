The Top 12 Things to Do in Madison, Wisconsin
Incorporated in 1856, Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison merges cosmopolitan culture with small-town hospitality and collegiate spirit for a uniquely appealing visitor experience. Along with Seattle, Madison holds the distinction of being one of just two major American cities to be sited on an isthmus. Since it straddles two scenic lakes—Lake Mendota and Lake Monona—water sports, recreation, and great views are a given here. Back on dry land, biking is a favored local pastime, one the city excels at with more than 200 miles of bike lanes and trails.www.tripsavvy.com
