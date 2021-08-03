Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

ATN to Open Its First Retail Store in Texas

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. American Technology Network (ATN), a leader in the tech optic industry, is opening its first retail store in Texas, which leads the nation in hunting license holders at 1.12 million people. Located in the Grapevine Mills Premium Mall in the Dallas, TX area, the 1300sq/ft space will feature their entire assortment of Smart HD products along with an assortment of Night Vision and products in Mossy Oak camo patterns.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atn#Atn#Night Vision#Prweb#Tech Optics#Smart Hd Optics#Ultra#Thermal Imaging#Abl#Http Www Atncorp Com#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Texas Statefranchising.com

Curry Up Now’s First Texas Location Breaks Ground In Dallas, Spurring Excitement For Its Upcoming Opening

Indian fast casual concept begins construction on its first Texas restaurant in the popular Grandscape complex. August 06, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TEXAS - Curry Up Now, an Indian fast casual concept that’s popularly known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, is beginning construction on its first location in the Dallas area in the Grandscape mixed-use retail space, located in The Colony, Texas.
Retailoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Behind the rise in branded outdoor retail stores

Last March, we all got really comfortable living life online. Even my three-year-old added “Zoom” to his vocabulary—and not in reference to trucks. As for all the online shopping we’d already been doing? We did a whole lot more of it. In fact, 2020 online spending was up 44 percent year over year, according to research organization Digital Commerce 360.
RetailPosted by
The Press

UNice Hair Keeps High Sales Growth at Its Retail Stores

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice, a leading supplier of 100% virgin human hair, has announced its retail stores are flourishing and keeping a high annual sales growth. So far, the company has successfully opened four UNice retail stores in the United States to provide the widest range of high-quality virgin human hair wigs and excellent customer service to customers.
Dallas, TXPosted by
TheStreet

RIGHT ON BRANDS ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN AUSTIN, TEXAS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

Dallas, Texas, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc.™ (OTC Pink: RTON), a developer of a broad line of hemp-based foods, beverages, tinctures, topical products and the exciting new Delta-8 product line is proud to announce that it is in agreed to negotiations for its first licensed store opening in Austin, Texas. This new store will be in North Austin off Parmer Lane and Mo Pack Expressway. Opening of the store is planned by the end of August 2021.
Retailthefastmode.com

Optus Deploys mmWave 5G at its Flagship Retail Store with Nokia & Casa Systems

In an Australian first, Optus has installed cutting edge mmWave 5G technology into one of its flagship stores as it takes yet another step towards delivering this super-fast, exciting new technology directly into the hands of its customers. Optus' Queen Street retail store in Brisbane has become the first location...
Woodbury, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Off-price retail store Sierra will open a St. Cloud location in August

The off-price retailer Sierra will open its first Minnesota store outside of the Twin Cities next month. The company's seventh Minnesota location will open in St. Cloud on Aug. 14 at Rivertown Village (3959 2nd St. S.), Sierra announced Thursday. The brand (formerly known as Sierra Trading Post) bills itself as an affordable option for apparel, footwear and more, touting prices that are 20-60% below those of full-price retailers.
Retailtasteradio.com

The Retailer That Every Brand Wants To Be In... Is a Convenience Store

It’s a fair guess that few can recall the last time — if ever — that they were excited about visiting a convenience store. That may soon change as Foxtrot Market, a fast-growing chain of hybrid upscale corner stores and cafés — and one of the most hyped retailers in recent memory — prepares to open dozens of new locations across the U.S.
Nashville, TNchainstoreage.com

Dollar General unveils its first store-in-store concept

Dollar General Corp. is taking its pOpshef retail format in house, to its larger format DG Market stores. The discounter for the first time combined its DG Market Format with its pOpshelf offering, opening two stores in the Nashville, Tenn., area (Hermitage and Whitehouse). Dollar General launched pOpshelf in October 2020, and has since opened 16 locations in three states. Stores are currently under construction in Mobile and Foley, Alabama, and Aiken and Columbia, South Carolina.
Retailmsretailer.com

Sweetwater’s Flagship Retail Store Tour

After surpassing $1 billion in revenue earlier this year, Sweetwater has opened a 44,000 sq. ft. retail space. Despite their sales being driven largely by online shoppers, the company is looking forward to exploring the unique opportunities presented by a physical location. The key driver behind this decision is the...
Orange County, CATechCrunch

Polestar to double its retail stores as it seeks to ramp up EV sales

The company, which is the electric performance vehicle brand under Volvo Car Group, said it is also planning to double the number of retail stores to 100 locations and add more service centers by the end of the year. Some of the retail locations will be temporary pop-up stores. The Swedish automaker has more than 650 so-called “service points” in Polestar markets and wants to exceed 780 by the end of 2021.
Texas Statefranchising.com

The Vitamin Shoppe Signs its First-Ever Franchise Agreement for New Stores in the Texas Communities of East Austin, New Braunfels, and Harlingen

The agreement is part of an innovative franchise model that expands The Vitamin Shoppe’s retail footprint beyond its own 680+ directly operated stores, in partnership with local entrepreneurs. July 26, 2021 // Franchising.com // SECAUCUS, N.J. - The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the...
Scottsdale, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Parachute Opens its 12th Retail Location in Scottsdale Quarter

Founded by trailblazing entrepreneur and author Ariel Kaye, Parachute is an LA-based modern home essentials brand loved for its eco-conscious bedding, bath, and homewares. What started online-only in 2014 as a small collection of premium linens has turned into one of the most exciting names in the industry – with a thoughtfully considered collection of best-selling essentials, including The Eco-Comfort Mattress, rugs, linen curtains, nursery must-haves, robes and loungewear, classic towel bundles, and, of course, linen sheet sets.
BusinessCarscoops

Porsche Opens Its First Stand-Alone Service Center In The USA

Porsche has just opened its first freestanding service center in the United States with a facility near the Atlanta airport. The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta features 13 lift bays and forms part of an expansion of Porsche Cars North America headquarters at the site, which also includes a Porsche Experience Center track.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch get big price cuts at Amazon

Want to step up your personal tech game? Smartwatches are all the rage, and you can save big with these price cuts. The Apple Watch deals and the Samsung Galaxy Watch deals happening now at Amazon make this the perfect time to either upgrade your existing watch or dive into the world of smartwatch technology. Both of these watches have big price cuts at Amazon right now: The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for $199, marked down $30 from $229. The Samsung Galaxy Watch has an even deeper discount: It’s currently marked down to $195, for a whopping $105 off the regular price of $299. Both watches qualify for free shipping and returns for Amazon Prime members.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Best deals for August 5 - 3D Resin Printer for $99, Sony 65-inch TV, and more!

Friday's best deals include $200 off a Anycubic 3D Printer, $231 off a LG gaming monitor, iTunes movie sales, and more. Shopping online for the best discounts and deals can be an annoying and challenging task. So rather than sifting through miles of advertisements, check out this list of sales we've hand-picked just for the AppleInsider audience.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
StocksStamford Advocate

MarketBeat Names 10 Most Searched Stocks in August

The financial media company has ranked the top trending stocks on its site. MarketBeat, the leading source for stock market data and research tools, has published its list of The 10 Most Searched Stocks on MarketBeat in August 2021. Rankings are calculated based on the number of new MarketBeat users...

Comments / 0

Community Policy