Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

DPHARM Launches its 11th Annual Clinical Trials Innovation Conference with Patient Co-Chairs and More from the Conference Forum

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. The Conference Forum has announced the launch of the 11th annual DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Research conference, taking place on September 28-29, 2021 at the Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA. “We are delighted to feature patient representation in leadership roles...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayank Mishra
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Clinical Trials#Leo Pharma#The Conference Forum#Prweb#Dpharm Patient Co Chairs#Cancer#New York University#Global Head#Digital Channels Citi#Svp#Gilead Sciences#Phd#Oxford Covid#J J#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy