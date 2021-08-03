Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) and Unilever Create the First Partnership to Market Frozen Novelty Shakes in Flexible Spouted Pouches in the United States
CPNA’s Flexible Spouted Pouches are Also Ideal for Non-Dairy Frozen Confections Including Slushies and Other Beverages. Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) has teamed up with Unilever, the makers of Klondike Bars, to become the first partnership to market frozen novelty shakes in flexible spouted pouches in the United States. Available in chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry, the new Klondike Shakes in a Pouch are in grocery stores now and they make a perfect portable and mess-free treat for cookouts, parties, a day at the beach, or simply relaxing at home.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0