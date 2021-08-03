NFTs Could Go Even More Mainstream With Shopify's Latest Move

Tech workers got used to working from home during the pandemic, and that could be a big problem for Big Tech. Companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have committed to bringing employees back to their giant, expensive campuses for at least part of each week. Big Tech has already seen a gradual retreat of workers toward smaller companies and startups that have received a wave of cash during the pandemic, but that could turn into a full-fledged exodus in what some are calling a generational change in the tech industry.