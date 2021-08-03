Cancel
Economy

KnowBe4's Kelly Barrena Recognized as Runner-up for the Ripple Match 2021 Campus Choice Recruiting Awards

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its director of global talent brand and outreach Kelly Barrena was recognized as the runner-up for the 2021 Campus Choice Recruiting Awards in the Exceptional Leader Award category for Tech/SMB companies.

