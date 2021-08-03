Global Banks' $170 Billion Haul Marks Most Profitable Year Ever

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.