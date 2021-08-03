Cancel
Global Banks' $170 Billion Haul Marks Most Profitable Year Ever

By Harriet Habergham
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

Never mind banker burnout, return-to-office headaches, and new pandemic waves. A simple reality stands out for the biggest global investment banks: they’re minting money like never before. As the dust settles over earnings season, a total profit of more than $170 billion from a dozen of the biggest firms in...

www.fa-mag.com

