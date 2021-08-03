Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TrueAccord Announces Organizational Changes to Executive Leadership Team

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital-first debt collection fintech readies for continued B2B and B2C expansion with strategic leadership reorganization. TrueAccord Corporation, a debt collection company offering digital-first and consumer-centric solutions for resolving debts, today announced changes to its executive leadership team to support a planned expansion of products and services. The changes include Sheila Monroe, who previously served as CEO, moving to a new role as chief growth officer for TrueAccord’s parent company, One True Holding Company, with Mark Ravanesi, formerly chief revenue officer (CRO), filling the role as newly appointed CEO of TrueAccord. One True Holding Company also named a chief marketing officer (CMO), Naama Bloom, to drive integrated marketing as the company looks to engage new and different clients.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Business Partners#Marketing Plan#Marketing Strategies#Digital#Fintech#Trueaccord Corporation#One True Holding Company#Cmo#Barclays Bank#Ge Money#Othc#True Life Solutions#Trueaccord Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesscybersecdn.com

WekaIO expands executive team with the appointment of Amit Pandey and Jonathan Martin

WekaIO announced the addition of two new Silicon Valley veterans to its rapidly expanding executive team. Leading Weka through the next phase of growth, the company has recruited Amit Pandey to serve as its Executive Chairman. Pandey is a seasoned industry executive who will oversee administrative and operational functions at Weka. Pandey has 30 years of executive leadership experience at Avi Networks, Zenprise (acquired by Citrix), Terracotta (acquired by Software AG), and NetApp.
Businessaithority.com

Infinipoint Appoints Dave Burton Chief Marketing Officer

Burton to Lead Strategic Marketing Initiatives and Accelerate Company Growth. Infinipoint, provider of the first Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS)–a comprehensive device identity and security solution that is a critical part of a Zero Trust approach to secure device access–today announced that Dave Burton has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Burton brings more than 30 years of software and technology marketing experience to the team, including two decades focused on information security.
Businessaithority.com

Omnicom’s Credera Launches Amazon Center of Excellence to Innovate and Transform the Digital Customer Experience

Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, announced the launch of a new Amazon Center of Excellence to serve clients with innovative solutions at the intersection of digital transformation and digital customer experience. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns...
BusinessStamford Advocate

TargetRecruit Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Chris Jordan’s expertise will help staffing firms leverage TargetRecruit’s enterprise software. TargetRecruit, a leading provider of enterprise software for staffing and recruiting firms built on Salesforce, has appointed Chris Jordan as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jordan has over 25 years of experience in technology with 10 years at Robert Half, one of the largest users of Salesforce in the world. During his tenure, most recently as Director of Enterprise Applications and Data Services, he managed one of the teams that helped build the company’s custom applicant tracking system (ATS) on Salesforce. Jordan will work closely with TargetRecruit’s president Andy Wigderson to help enterprise clients maximize their IT investment and efficiently scale solutions on TargetRecruit.
Businessaithority.com

Syngene Announces Senior-Level Appointments

Alex Del Priore appointed as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Services. Alan Collis appointed as Vice President, Integrated Drug Discovery Services. Syngene International, an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company, has appointed two senior leaders, Alex Del Priore and Dr. Alan Collis, with effect from 26th July 2021. Alex Del Priore has been appointed as the Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Services. Alan Collis joins as the Vice President, Integrated Drug Discovery services. They will both be based in the United States of America (USA), which is one of the key markets for the Company.
Businessaithority.com

Team One Rounds Out Leadership Team With First Ever Chief Data Officer

Prachi Priya’s appointment highlights the agency’s increased commitment to data at the center of its integrated model. Team One, Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency for premium brands, announced the appointment of its first chief data officer, Prachi Priya. The Wunderman Thompson veteran joins Team One’s executive leadership ranks to lead a consolidated team of data scientists and analysts across all offices. In her new role, Prachi will oversee the agency’s media, CRM, digital, social analytics and business outcomes teams, while also helping clients better manage their first-party data, navigating ongoing changes in data governance and privacy matters.
Businessmartechseries.com

TCI Entertainment Appoints Key Stocket Investors to its Board of Directors

TCI Acquisition Company, Inc. (DBA TCI Entertainment), a company focused on video game and e-commerce technology software, welcomes four new board members. Following the strategic acquisition of Stocket’s assets and its patented technology, Robert Flynn and Stocket investors David Goerz, Kirk Farris, and Mark Hammon are joining TCI Entertainment’s Board of Directors to support the successful development and launch of the Stocket e-commerce mobile game.
EconomyCape Gazette

County Bank announces a retirement and a new executive team

County Bank Chairman and CEO David E. Gillan recently said, “With mixed emotions and sincere gratitude, we announce the retirement of Joseph L. Shockley, president and chief lending officer, after serving 31 years with the bank. He has been a significant reason for our success. He will be leaving to spend more time with his expanding family. We are fortunate, however, that Joe will remain on the board of directors, and we will continue to benefit from his vast experience in banking. Please join me in congratulating Joe on his next chapter.”
BusinessSFGate

Green Scientific Labs Announces Key Addition To Its Executive Team

Green Scientific Labs adds Scott Moore to its Business Development Team. Green Scientific Labs, a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory, recently announced the addition of Scott Moore to the Business Development Team. Moore will play a part in its nationwide rollout and ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading support and service to its existing and future customer base.
Businessblooloop.com

Listen Technologies announces leadership transition

Listen Technologies, provider of assistive listening, multi-language audio transmission and live streaming audio solutions, has announced that Russ Gentner, the company’s founder, chairman and CEO, will now transition to the role of chairman and chief strategist. The board has now appointed Maile Keone to the role of president and CEO.
Businessaithority.com

Geospark Analytics Announces Leadership Changes to Capitalize on Rapid Company Growth

Founder and Executive Chairman, Omar Balkissoon, will take on another role as the Chief Executive Officer. Balkissoon, both a visionary and technical expert, will lean on his 17 years of experience in tech startups to help lead Geospark Analytics through its next phase of growth. His primary focus will be ensuring continuous improvement of Hyperion, the company’s artificial intelligence machine-learning product, and partnerships. Recruiting and retaining top talent are top priorities to continue to provide the best product and service to their clients.
Economybeautypackaging.com

BeautyHealth Expands Executive Leadership

The Beauty Health Company (BeautyHealth), a global category-creator in beauty health with its flagship brand HydraFacial, has appointed Ben Baum as chief experience officer, effective immediately, and Stephan Becker as president of EMEA, effective October 1, 2021. Ben Baum, Chief Experience Officer. Baum has over two decades of experience as...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Herbalife Nutrition Announces Changes In Board Of Director Leadership Roles

The Board of Directors of Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, has elected Alan W. LeFevre as lead independent director. Don Mulligan, Herbalife Nutrition board member and most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for General Mills, will serve as audit committee chair. Maria Otero, Herbalife Nutrition Board Member who had been serving as lead independent director on an interim basis, will continue to chair the compensation committee.
Law Enforcementlawofficer.com

On Leadership: change and reputation

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... As a police sergeant, I have 2 primary goals regarding the officers on my squad: 1. Keep them safe. 2. Assist them in being successful at reaching their goals. To assist them in being successful with their goals, I find it is necessary to help give them perspective on the “big picture.” In law enforcement, it is easy to get caught up on short-sighted issues that demoralize a squad like staffing, compensation, negative public perceptions, etc. With that being said, I wrote this and read it in one of my recent briefings.
Economysgbonline.com

Topgolf Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

Topgolf Entertainment Group announced that Genifer Gray has been named the chief operating officer U.S. Venues. Geoff Cottrill will join the company as chief marketing officer and Kristi Maynor will join as the company’s new chief people officer. The three will report to Artie Starrs, who came to Topgolf as Chief Executive Officer earlier this year and continues to scale the company’s leadership team to match its rapid expansion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy