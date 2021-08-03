COLUMN: The gift of Simone Biles

As the Olympic summer season approaches, my eyes lie on the athletes preparing for their events. Seeing their hard work and vigorous training finally get showcased to the world after a year of uncertainty provides my mind with a layer of peace and ecstasy. Athletes such as Katie Ledecky, Sunisa Lee, and Sky Brown can finally compete and showcase their skills to a worldwide audience. As I tune in to watch athletes compete in 33 sports, my eyes will be particularly focused on American gymnast Simone Biles. Not only does she compete with a particular fierceness, but she also has redefined the meaning of gymnastics, changing the sport for the better.