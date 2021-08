With the prep sports landscape returning to normal after a strange year played out during a pandemic, the Chester County Football Jamboree is returning. The jamboree was started in 2009 after the discontinuation of a long-standing jamboree in Rock Hill. It has been staged every year since with two exceptions, those being once for bad weather and last year because of COVID. At one time, the event featured four full halves of football, but that has been pared back just a bit to three, with each involving one of the county’s high schools.