Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns LB Walker out with knee injury, Owusu-Koramoah back

By TOM WITHERS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJecu_0bGdaYnP00
1 of 2

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will not need surgery but is expected to miss an extended period with a right knee injury sustained on a noncontact play in training camp.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Walker, one of Cleveland’s biggest free agency acquisitions, dodged an operation. Stefanski did not provide a definitive time frame for the 25-year-old’s return.

“It’s a week-plus,” he said. “But we’ll see.”

Walker’s knee was heavily wrapped as he watched his teammates during their pre-practice walk-through.

Walker got injured during Monday’s workout. He limped off the field and pointed to the back of his leg while being examined. He was escorted back to the team’s facility by Joe Sheehan, the team’s head athletic trainer.

Walker started 48 games over the past four seasons for the Indianapolis Colts before signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Browns in March. He will call Cleveland’s defensive signals this season.

While the Browns won’t have Walker for a while, rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been cleared to practice after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before training camp opened.

The former Notre Dame star is expected to have a substantial role this season for the Browns, who moved up in the second round of this year’s draft to get him.

Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah will initially only participate in individual drills before his workload increases.

“We’ll be smart there,” he said.

Stefanski said the 21-year-old was able to stay connected through virtual meetings while he was sidelined, but there’s nothing that can replace on-field learning.

Owusu-Koramoah was placed on the COVID list on July 25. The following day he posted on social media that he didn’t have symptoms.

“He’s been definitely brought up to speed,” Stefanski said. “I would tell you it’s kind of like last year when we finally got the guys, there’s a difference between virtual and doing. So he’s similarly going to have to have a sense of urgency to pick things up, and he understands what’s at stake and the work that needs to be put into it. So he’ll be just fine.”

NOTES: Stefanski said S Sheldrick Redwine injured an ankle Monday and is also out. Like Walker, he does not need surgery.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Indianapolis Colts#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Place Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns have announced they have placed rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the COVID-19 list. Rookies are reporting for training camp for two days before the veterans arrive on Tuesday and the first news isn't ideal. Just like in OTA's, the Browns had a player test positive, which brings back ugly memories of some of the challenges the team faced last year during the height of the pandemic.
NFLallfans.co

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah reports being asymptomatic, 100% healthy

The Cleveland Browns got an early-season concern when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was placed on the COVID-19 list prior to the start of training camp. The Browns second-round pick was expected to be an important part of the team’s revamped defense but the start of camp could be problematic. On top of...
NFLbeaconjournal.com

Cleveland Browns notes: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in team drills for first time

BEREA — After dealing with a mild, asymptomatic bout of COVID-19 and five missed practices, Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah pronounced himself fully healthy Wednesday before practice. “It was a downer, of course, but you’ve always got to control the things you can control, and that was something I couldn't...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Tom Brady Told Aaron Rodgers After “The Match”

Yesterday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. Most of the trash talk from Brady and Mickelson towards Rodgers centered around his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy