Wilson County, TX

COURT UPDATE

By Editorial
Wilson County News
 2 days ago

The following defendants were among those listed on recent dockets for the 81st District Court in Wilson County:. The following are scheduled to enter a plea Sept. 1:. •Felipe W. Rodriguez, 59, of Floresvile was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) the third or more times, after operating a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated in August 2018. He was previously convicted for DWI in March 1988, February 1994, August 2001, and October 2008.

