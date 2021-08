Kalimantan [Indonesia] August 6 (ANI): The US and Indonesia have started a two-week military exercise, in three main Indonesian islands, including Kalimantan. The exercise is said to be the largest-ever joint military drill between the two countries with over 3,700 soldiers from both countries taking part in it, the exercise is being held to emphasize the strength of Indonesia's ties with the United States, NHK World reported.