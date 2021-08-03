Pandemic Vs. Endemic: How COVID-19 Could Be Here To Stay

Coronavirus is coming back, bigtime, warned virus experts today and this weekend, as the Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more dangerous, is threatening to undo our progress. Cases are rising. So are hospitalizations and deaths. Just four states account for 40% of cases last week, and cases are up in every state. These tragedies are avoidable, says infectious disease specialist Dr. Catherine O'Neal during a state COVID-19 press briefing Friday. Read on for five pieces of life-saving pieces of advice, including a warning about the Delta variant that every American, unvaccinated or not, should hear—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.