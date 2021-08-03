The Weekly Show: Alexandra Kosteniuk wins the Women's World Cup!

Here’s yet another LNN with no major Ottawa Senators news to talk about. At least we got that Sabourin signing?. Well, it’s finally happening. NHL teams will have small ads on their jerseys in 2022-23. It kind of felt inevitable, but it still sucks to see it happening. For now, we’re only looking at one small ad on each player’s jersey, which isn’t too egregious. Still, it feels like a big step, and potentially something that could open the door for more advertising in the future. I just don’t like how pervasive advertising is and wish I didn’t have to see it on NHL jerseys.