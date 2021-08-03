The Weekly Show: Alexandra Kosteniuk wins the Women's World Cup!
In his "Weekly Show" IM Lawrence Trent will take a look at the entertaining draw that meant that Alexandra Kosteniuk became winner of the Women's World Cup. He will also look at other events e.g. the Chessable masters and the Grandmaster Tournament in Biel.
