Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Weekly Show: Alexandra Kosteniuk wins the Women's World Cup!

By ChessBase
chessbase.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article8/3/2021 – In his "Weekly Show" IM Lawrence Trent will take a look at the entertaining draw that meant that Alexandra Kosteniuk became winner of the Women’s World Cup. He will also look at other events e.g. the Chessable masters and the Grandmaster Tournament in Biel. | Lawrence's show is available on-demand with a ChessBase Premium Account. You can register a Premium account here.Does White have everything under control or can Black break his opponennt’s defences?

en.chessbase.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Kosteniuk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chessable#Biel#Chessbase Premium Account#Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsgymclimber.com

Miroslaw Sets New World Record, Wins Women’s Sport Climbing Speed Final

Ok everyone, the speed portion is a wrap in climbing’s last Olympic event–the women’s combined final. It was a much anticipated portion, and for good reason. Speed was a game changer for the men, and while we won’t know how impactful speed will be for the women until lead is over, you can bet it will be a fly in the tent: always there, reminding you of its presence. For starters, a new world record was just made.
Golfchatsports.com

Jensen Castle, the world's No. 248 ranked amateur, wins U.S. Women’s Amateur

HARRISON, N.Y. - Kentucky junior Jensen Castle won the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Sunday, beating Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final at. Castle, from West Columbia, South Carolina, won after surviving a 12-for-2 playoff late Tuesday to get into the 64-player field for match play. She’s the third No. 63 seed to win a USGA title, following Clay Ogden in the 2005 U.S. Amateur Public Links and Steven Fox in the 2012 U.S. Amateur.
Basketball247Sports

Johnson, USA U19 Women Take Home Gold at 2021 World Cup

DEBRECEN, Hungary – Diamond Johnson added to NC State women's basketball's summer gold medal count as she helped USA Basketball's U19 team defeat Australia, 70-52, in the 2021 World Cup final on Sunday afternoon. In the title game, Johnson led the United States in scoring with 15 points. The guard...
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

The Women’s International Champions Cup Aims to Crown the ‘World’s Best Club’

The Women’s International Champions Cup , a mini-tournament with two US teams and two European teams, will come to Providence Park this month. On Wednesday, August 18, frequent UEFA Champions League winners Olympique Lyonnais will face Spanish league champs FC Barcelona at 5:30 p.m., while the US winners of the National Women’s Soccer League 2020 Challenge Cup and 2020 Fall Series—the Houston Dash and Portland Thorns—play one another at 8 p.m. On Saturday, August 21, the losers of the Wednesday games will play at 4:30 p.m., with the championship to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are for each day’s doubleheader and cover both games. (Starting August 13, all attendees age 5 and up must wear masks in the stadium when they're not in their seats, and are encouraged to keep them on while seated, too.)
SportsThe Hockey Writers

2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship: 3 Things to Watch For

The 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Hockey Championship gets underway on Friday Aug. 20 in Calgary, Alberta. Ten teams will compete, including host country Canada, their rivals and defending champions the United States of America and the continually impressive Finland. The rest of the field includes the Russian Olympic Committee, Switzerland, Japan, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, and Hungary. Six teams get going on Day 1 with the Czech Republic facing Denmark to start, followed by Finland against Canada, and Switzerland against the United States. With the tournament finally set to get going after cancellation and relocation, here’s three things to watch for as the puck drops.
Sportschatsports.com

Ads On Jerseys, Women’s Worlds, Canadian Cup Celebrations, and More!

Here’s yet another LNN with no major Ottawa Senators news to talk about. At least we got that Sabourin signing?. Well, it’s finally happening. NHL teams will have small ads on their jerseys in 2022-23. It kind of felt inevitable, but it still sucks to see it happening. For now, we’re only looking at one small ad on each player’s jersey, which isn’t too egregious. Still, it feels like a big step, and potentially something that could open the door for more advertising in the future. I just don’t like how pervasive advertising is and wish I didn’t have to see it on NHL jerseys.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Reigning champ USA has revamped path to Women’s World Cup

Miami (AFP) – Two-time reigning champion United States will have a revamped qualifying path to the 2023 Women’s World Cup under changes announced Thursday by CONCACAF. North American football’s governing body will stage a new women’s event, the CONCACAF W Championship, in 2022 and an inaugural 12-team Women’s Gold Cup in 2024.
Bismarck, NDkxnet.com

Lauren Ware and Team USA win gold in the FIBA U19 World Cup

The US U19 Woman’s Basketball team struck gold this afternoon after defeating Australia in the FIBA U19 World Cup final, 70-52. The US U19 Women’s team also won in 2019, giving them back-to-back championships. Bismarck’s very own Lauren Ware started for the team, finishing with 7 points, 5 rebounds, and...
Basketballwww.fiba.basketball

USA cruise through to ninth consecutive U19 Women's World Cup Final

DEBRECEN (Hungary) - USA advanced to the Final at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2021 to move one step closer to a ninth title in the competition with a 75-42 victory against Hungary. The United States remain on course for another perfect campaign as they pulled clear of...
Basketballwww.fiba.basketball

Repeat of U19 Women's World Cup 2019 Final confirmed

DEBRECEN (Hungary) - The Final of the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2021 is set after another entertaining day as the tournament nears its conclusion. USA will meet Australia in Sunday's showdown, while the battle for final positions resulted in some thrilling battles on the penultimate day. Semi-Finals:. USA...
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy