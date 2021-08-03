NWS: Summer heat scarce during July

Oklahoma’s July was mild for the most part, and a bit wet for much of the state. Extreme temperatures—at least as read on the thermometer—were in short supply, but the pressure cooker heat due to high humidity seemed to be well stocked. Severe weather did strike sporadically through the month, mostly in the form of severe winds as is common to summer months in the Southern Plains. One tornado touched down near Yale in Payne County on July 7, an EF-1 twister that damaged homes and outbuildings. That brought 2021’s preliminary tornado total through July to 25 according to the National Weather Service. Oklahoma has averaged 50 tornadoes during the first seven months of the year from 1951-2020, with an annual average of 57.2 tornadoes.