Ethereum, the technology underpinning the ether cryptocurrency, has just activated its “London” hard fork.The upgrade to the digital ledger - and the world’s second biggest cryptocurrency - changes the way transaction fees are estimated.Currently, users must bid for how much they would pay to have a transaction picked up by a miner, which can be considerably expensive. Users who wanted to prioritise their transaction would pay a premium to get a preferred status.Under this fork, the process is handled automatically with a set fee amount based on network congestion, making it more predictable. Every part of the transaction fee will...