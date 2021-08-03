Country Risk Month Ahead: August 2021

Epidemiologists at the Indian Council for Medical Research - the country's pre-eminent medical body responding to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) - have said that a likely third wave would begin in India by end-August. IHS Markit downgraded India's GDP growth forecast to 7.7% from 9.6% following the second wave, but an easing of restrictions has helped economic activity to show signs of normalization in June and July. However, a forthcoming wave (combined with a seemingly erratic monsoon) would probably limit a faster recovery. India's second COVID-19 wave was arguably exacerbated by large public gatherings involving hundreds of thousands of people at a time of very low vaccination rates. Although no major events or elections are scheduled ahead of August-September, vaccination rates remain relatively low (only 7% of the population is double vaccinated), offering limited protection against a resurgence of cases. The resurgence is likely to most severely affect rural areas, where vaccination rates are lower than major urban centers. In June, the government announced a USD86-billion stimulus recovery package focused on extending credit guarantees and investments in public health. A third wave and inevitable movement restrictions would increase pressure for further stimulus measures, primarily to expand budget allocations for social welfare schemes in rural India at a time when demand is already slowing and fuel prices are inflated.