Minor-league week in review: Phillies affiliates see postponements

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Wednesday’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed. On Tuesday, Washington’s Trea Turner was withdrawn after the first inning due to a positive COVID-19 test. MLB allowed the game to continue, and the Nationals won 6-4. Now, multiple players and coaches have also tested positive for the virus. It’s not clear at this time if any players on the Phillies have tested positive as well. Both teams are also scheduled to play on Thursday, but it’s not clear if that will be postponed as well.