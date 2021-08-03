Minor-league week in review: Phillies affiliates see postponements
Three Philadelphia Phillies affiliates had multiple games postponed during the latest week of the minor-league season as the teams dealt with serious non-baseball situations. The Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs had one game suspended and two postponed in Rochester after one of their players suffered a medical emergency on the field. The Low-A Clearwater Threshers had the final three games of its series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels postponed as the team dealt with a COVID-19 situation within the Threshers organization.www.philliesnation.com
