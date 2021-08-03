Washington State Hospital Association Gets Behind Vaccine Requirements for Health Workers
The Washington State Hospital Association announced Monday its support for COVID-19 vaccine requirements for hospital and health system workers in the state. According to a press release, the association’s Board of Directors adopted a resolution at the most recent meeting urging all hospitals in the Evergreen State to adopt policies that require all health care works to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to follow steps determined by the hospital’s policies.www.kpq.com
