What the Aduhelm backlash may mean for pharma pricing in the ‘new normal’
The ongoing controversy over Biogen's Aduhelm treatment shows that pricing scrutiny has risen to a new level. The backlash after Biogen set the annual price for the drug at $56,000 — more than five times higher than analyst estimates — was immediate, and exacerbated criticism over the treatment's uncertain efficacy. The FDA had granted accelerated approval to Aduhelm against the recommendation of an advisory committee. Three members of that committee resigned in protest, including one who called the approval "probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history."ihsmarkit.com
Comments / 0