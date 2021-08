As the great-grandson of a constitutional delegate, Jose Amado Lucero, I am proud to officially announce my candidacy for State Auditor. Many of you know I grew up on a small farm. Helping run a family-owned business in Santa Cruz, New Mexico instilled in me the value of hard work at an early age. And work hard I have. It has been an honor serving our country as a Federal civil servant for more than 30 years, and also serving New Mexico as an elected official for nearly 15 years.