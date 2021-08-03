Cancel
Former Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt lands on Big 12 staff

By Doug Samuels
footballscoop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Holt has landed a new position on a staff in the Big 12. The former Purdue co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2017-19 will serve as an analyst on the Texas Tech staff, Brett McMurphy has shared. Holt was let go in West Lafayette in December of 2019 after...

College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Former Purdue DC lands analyst gig with Big 12 program

Former Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt has found a new job. Stadium’s Brett McMurphy is reporting that Holt has accepted a position with Texas Tech as as an analyst. He served as Purdue’s defensive coordinator on Jeff Brohm’s staff from 2017-19. The two sides parted ways following the 2019 season when the Boilers finished 4-8.
Lubbock, TXmix100lubbock.com

Wells Completes Analyst Staff With Nick Holt

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells rounded out his analyst staff for the 2021 season Tuesday with the hiring of veteran defensive coach Nick Holt, who brings more than 30 years of experience with him to the program. Holt will assist offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie and the...
