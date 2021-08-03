Meet Samuel Lusk: The First Princeton EDA Specialist

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS)– Samuel Lusk was named the city’s first specialist for the Princeton Economic Development Authority.

Lusk previously worked for Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) for two years serving southern West Virginia. But now he’s glad to be back in Mercer County to start his new role.

“I’m really excited because I’ve lived here my whole life, and this is a good opportunity just to get back to Princeton,” said Lusk.

He graduated from Bluefield High School and Concord University in 2020. Currently, Lusk is working on a Master’s degree from Marshall University in Public Administration and plans to graduate in 2023.

His responsibilities include becoming a liaison between Princeton and local business owners and using his contacts and federal resources to help better the city.

He hopes to collaborate soon with both the Mercer and Bluefield EDA.

Using his experience from school and Rep. Miller, he wants to use state and federal funds to help start and grow small businesses around the Princeton area, including finding grants and starting projects that can potentially boost the already bustling city.