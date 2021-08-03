Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, WV

Meet Samuel Lusk: The First Princeton EDA Specialist

By Aynae Simmons
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38m48w_0bGdTHqz00

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS)– Samuel Lusk was named the city’s first specialist for the Princeton Economic Development Authority.

Lusk previously worked for Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) for two years serving southern West Virginia. But now he’s glad to be back in Mercer County to start his new role.

“I’m really excited because I’ve lived here my whole life, and this is a good opportunity just to get back to Princeton,” said Lusk.

He graduated from Bluefield High School and Concord University in 2020. Currently, Lusk is working on a Master’s degree from Marshall University in Public Administration and plans to graduate in 2023.

His responsibilities include becoming a liaison between Princeton and local business owners and using his contacts and federal resources to help better the city.

He hopes to collaborate soon with both the Mercer and Bluefield EDA.

Using his experience from school and Rep. Miller, he wants to use state and federal funds to help start and grow small businesses around the Princeton area, including finding grants and starting projects that can potentially boost the already bustling city.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
551
Followers
804
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Government
County
Mercer County, WV
Princeton, WV
Government
City
Princeton, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eda#Concord University#Bluefield High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Beckley to welcome WVU Tech students at Word Park

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Events is planning to welcome incoming WVU Tech students during an event on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. A welcome celebration will take place at Word Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and include music, free food for students and faculty, prizes and entertainment-related booths that may be of interest to the campus community.
Greenbrier County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

2021 back to school dates for students

(LOOTPRESS) – Summers is quickly coming to an end, and it’s almost time for students to head back to school. You can find out when your child goes back to school and when breaks and the last day of classes are below:. Greenbrier County: Monday, August 30, 2021, you can...
Mercer County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

3 WVa higher ed institutions share $516K for COVID response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is providing more than $516,000 to three higher education institutions in West Virginia to respond to the COVID–19 pandemic, the state’s U.S. senators said. The funding is allocated through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and will be used to prevent,...
Princeton, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Princeton Railroad Museum releasing new city version of Monopoly

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS)– The Princeton Railroad Museum decided to create a new version of Monopoly that showcases the city and Mercer County. Central Press manufactures it, and the new Princetonopoly features older businesses no longer around, such as Lloyd’s Bakery and GC Murphy. Princeton Railroad Museum Tour Guide, Cathy Douglas, says that they hope this version will be as successful as the others.
Fairmont, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Fairmount University releases fall 2021 COVID-19 guidelines

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As more students get ready to head back to school, most school systems are implementing guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. Fairmont University has announced that starting on Monday, August 9; it will use the WV DHHR County Alert Map to determine specific rules to follow.
Raleigh County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Public shares redistricting concerns at public hearing

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday night, residents and community leaders in Raleigh County and the surrounding area had the opportunity to share their concerns with West Virginia’s upcoming Congressional and Legislative boundary lines redistricting. Senators and Delegates on the West Virginia Legislature Joint Committee on Redistricting met in Tamarack’s Gov....
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Decision on school masks in WVa will be made at county level

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s public schools superintendent pushed back Wednesday against new recent federal guidelines that masks should be worn in schools, saying that any decision as the coronavirus pandemic drags into another school year will be left up to county officials. West Virginia will start the school...
Athens, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Concord University student get additional relief funds

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University students could receive up to $2,000 in supplemental COVID-19 financial aid. This latest round of funding—The American Rescue Plan Grant—is part of the emergency grants from the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III). “We are looking at ways...
Bluefield, WVPosted by
Lootpress

WVDOH Starting Demolition for Grant Street Bridge

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Demolition work is beginning this week on Bluefield’s Grant Street Bridge. The bridge is being torn down to make way for an all-new span. The bridge, built in 1941 to provide access from downtown Bluefield and Princeton Avenue to the town’s North End and East Side, has been closed since June 2019, leaving motorists with a lengthy detour to get in and out of those parts of town.
Bluefield, VAPosted by
Lootpress

SWCC extends welding program to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, VA (LOOTPRESS)– Southwest Virginia Community College recently added their welding training program to the Bluefield area. The new training building is located in the Bluestone area. SWCC partnered with the Virginia Tobacco Regional Revitalization Commission and the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority that provided the equipment and building space.
Bluefield, WVPosted by
Lootpress

DOH recruiting outside expert advice for Country Girl Road

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS)– District 10 of the West Virginia Division of Highways is trying to decide the best option to repair Country Girl Road in Bluefield. District Engineer and Manager of District 10, Joe Pack, says they will receive an outside expert opinion. “These experts will investigate and give us...
Mercer County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Mercer County Airport receives funds from the American Rescue Plan

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)– Funds from the American Rescue Plan are going towards the Mercer County Airport located in Bluefield. Mercer County Airport is a full-service aviation facility. Their services include hangar space, courtesy cars, full-service jets, and a Hertz car rental. The airport will receive $59,000 in federal funds. The funding is distributed through the Department of Transportation for airports to increase safety precautions.
Fairlea, WVPosted by
Lootpress

WVDA 2021 State Fair guide

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of West Virginia is set to begin Thursday, August 12 and will run until Saturday, August 21 in Fairlea, WV. This year, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) will be hosting the West Virginia Grown Country Store at the Gus R. Douglas Agriculture Annex Building. The store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and feature more than 40 West Virginia vendors and their locally grown and produced products. In addition, the store will host product samplings, wine tastings and a maple cotton candy machine run by the West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association.

Comments / 0

Community Policy