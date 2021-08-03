Honor society grants MTSU alumna $8,500 fellowship to continue her education

An MTSU alumna will take degrees in two languages beyond the confines of campus with a generous financial stipend. The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, has bestowed an $8,500 fellowship on Kelsey Keith, a May 2021 MTSU graduate from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She is one of only 62 PKP fellowship recipients nationwide.