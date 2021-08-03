Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Doug McDermott Signing With The San Antonio Spurs

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRtbt_0bGdSYR300

Doug McDermott had a career year for the Indiana Pacers averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game off the bench.

The sharpshooter also shot 38.8% from the three-point range, and 53.2% from the field.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, McDermott is headed to San Antonio to play for the Spurs on a 3-year $42 million deal (see Tweet below).

McDermott has played for the Chicago Bulls (11th overall in 2014), Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Pacers and now Spurs.

Here is what Twitter was saying about the signing by the Spurs.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
330
Followers
2K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Isaiah Washington
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#The Athletic#The Chicago Bulls#Pacers Draft#Nba Draft#Pacers Trade#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Spurs sign-and-trade features Lauri Markkanen to San Antonio

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic make up a strong Eastern Conference duo for the Chicago Bulls, but this team still seems to be missing some pieces to be a true playoff threat. Making the move to bring in Vucevic at the NBA trade deadline last season was surely a statement move by Chicago, but could also mean the end of Lauri Markkanen’s time with the team.
NBAwearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee Bucks complete trade with Indiana Pacers, acquire two players in NBA Draft

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers complete a trade that gives Milwaukee the rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mamukelashvili was selected 54th overall in Thursday’s draft. He’s a 6-11, 240 pound forward from Seaton Hall. During his senior year last season, he averaged17.5 points (2nd in Big East), 7.6 rebounds (5th in Big East) and 3.2 assists (12th in Big East) per game.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

$1 Million Shot And Signs An NBA Contract In The Same Night

Tuesday evening was a huge night for Keifer Sykes. The 27-year-old point guard from Chicago, Illinois, hit the game winning shot in the TBT Tournament, which won his team $1 million (the video of the game winning shot can be seen in a Tweet below from the TBT's Twitter account.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Bulls Upgrade Offense With DeRozan Addition, but Spurs Get Better End of Sign-and-Trade

DeMar DeRozan is trading the River Walk for Lake Michigan. The four-time All-Star agreed to a three-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls on Tuesday. DeRozan is headed to Chicago as part of a sign-and-trade in which the Spurs will acquire Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks. DeRozan, 31, averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists a night last season. Let’s grade this deal for both teams.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make to get back to NBA Finals and win title

After being just two games away from their first NBA title in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks after losing a commanding lead in the series. With the Suns looking to bounce back next season, they also have some tough decisions to make with key rotation players Cameron Payne and Torrey Craig set to be free agents and floor general Chris Paul looking to opt out for a long-term deal.
NBABleacher Report

5 Blockbuster Trades to Blow Up 2021 NBA Free Agency

With the 2021 NBA draft wrapped up, it's time for the league to set its sights on free agency. If the Russell Westbrook-to-the Los Angeles Lakers trade is any indication, we may see some deals along the way as well. This year's free-agent class is heavy with restricted players coming...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Spurs sign-and-trade features DeMar DeRozan

The Los Angeles Clippers have not accomplished their goal during the first two years of their new regime. That has to change moving forward. We could see some noise coming out of Los Angeles this NBA offseason if they want to shake things up a bit. The Clippers brought Kawhi...

Comments / 0

Community Policy