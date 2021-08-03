Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Doug McDermott Signing With The San Antonio Spurs

Doug McDermott had a career year for the Indiana Pacers averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game off the bench.

The sharpshooter also shot 38.8% from the three-point range, and 53.2% from the field.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, McDermott is headed to San Antonio to play for the Spurs on a 3-year $42 million deal (see Tweet below).

McDermott has played for the Chicago Bulls (11th overall in 2014), Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Pacers and now Spurs.

Here is what Twitter was saying about the signing by the Spurs.

Related stories on NBA basketball