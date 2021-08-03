Report: Patty Gasso to Throw Out First Pitch at Dodger Stadium

File this one in as one of the cooler things you’ll see this week.

Legendary Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso will be returning to her hometown this week to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday’s Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Houston Astros, according to a report from D1Softball.

Gasso grew up a big fan of the Dodgers and thus will be fulfilling a childhood dream to take the hill at Dodger Stadium and toss out the first pitch.

“That is what bonded me and my mom,” Gasso told D1Softball of watching the Dodgers. “We were very atypical and more like a father and son with sports teams. We were a mother and daughter that just loved sports and we would watch it and listen to it together every time we could.

“I was very hesitant at first. But sometimes you only get one opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime moment and this might be it, so I am doing it.”

Patty Gasso John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

To read the full story on Gasso accepting the invitation and the special place the Dodgers hold in the relationship between her and her mother, click here.

Gasso is fresh off leading the historically-great Sooners to the Women’s College World Series just a couple months ago for the program’s fifth national title. Now, she is receiving some well-deserved extra recognition for her incredible work building the Oklahoma program into what it has become.

The Dodgers will host the Astros Wednesday night at 8:40 p.m. CT with Gasso’s pitch coming just moments before the game will be set to get underway.

