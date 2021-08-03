Cancel
Webb City, MO

Schuber Mitchell’s celebrating 10 year’s in business

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Schuber Mitchell Homes we don’t just want to get you in the door with low price. That’s why our “starting from” price includes a home site in one of our beautiful planned communities and also takes into account many valuable upgrades. Some examples include: all brick, 10-year structural warranty, ceramic tile (in all bathrooms, kitchen, pantry, and entryway), 10′ ceilings, Low-E windows, guttering, Tamko 30-year heritage shingles, fireplaces in many plans, custom cabinets, garage door opener, bath hardware (towel bars, toilet paper holders, etc.), masonry mailbox, coach lights, cabinet crown molding, appliances, masonry address stone, bullnose corners, Cheyenne style doors, oil rubbed bronze door hardware, and a covered back porch, all wrapped up in an energy efficient home. From there you can add options to personalize your home. For example, you can add a tiled walk-in shower, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, etc.

