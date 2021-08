Tyler, the Creator celebrated the 15th anniversary of Pharrell‘s In My Mind with a photo of his teenage self. Taking to Twitter to pay homage, the CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST artist initially shared a photo of him as 15-year-old, then retweeted it with the caption, “‘in my mind’ turns 15 today. came out around the time of this photo. was at hawthorne high summer school and man i cant articulate what it means/ did for me.” He continued, “i made odd future that summer and set out to be where i am now before 10th grade begun. very important piece of art to me.”